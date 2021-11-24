Live Updates on the Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: The Verdict Could Come This Afternoon.

In the Amaud Arbery murder trial, the jury began its second day of deliberations. They’ll announce their decision on Wednesday afternoon.

Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, are accused of pursuing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he ran through their Georgia neighborhood.

The jury is made up of 11 white people and one black person.

When the McMichaels launched their armed pursuit in February 2020, they told authorities they feared Arbery was fleeing a burglary.

Travis McMichaels said he shot Arbery in self-defense during his testimony.

Arbery did not commit a crime in the neighborhood, according to the prosecution.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

It’s possible that a decision may be made this afternoon.

According to reports, the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery case could be released before noon on Wednesday.

The verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery case has been reached and is expected to be announced before midday.

November 24, 2021 — Karol Markowicz (@karol)