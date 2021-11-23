Live Updates on President Biden’s Speech: Remarks on Inflation During the Holidays

President Joe Biden will speak about the economy and “reducing prices for the American people” during his speech.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cut gas costs.

Inflation and higher-than-normal gas, food, and other product costs have prompted economic anxiety among Americans ahead of the holiday season, and Biden’s approval rating has suffered as a result.

Biden’s remarks will be broadcast live on the White House YouTube page at 2:00 p.m. ET.

