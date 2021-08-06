Live updates from the United States’ wildfires: The Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, burned ‘far over’ 100 homes.

California is currently seeing some of the most destructive flames in its history.

The Dixie Fire is the sixth-largest fire in California’s history. Cal Fire reports that it has burnt over 361,800 acres and is just 35% contained as of Thursday night.

The fire completely destroyed the historic town of Greenville in Plumas County.

“It’s simply utterly devastating.” “We’ve lost our home, my company, and our entire downtown area,” Eva Gorman, a local resident, told the Associated Press.

Tod Johns, the sheriff of Plumas County, stated this week that “far over 100 homes” in and around Greenville were damaged. He is pushing residents to follow evacuation instructions, as do other fire and emergency personnel.

“What I’m saying people right now is that if a plume of smoke is approaching your direction and you’re still miles away from it, you should prepare to leave,” Johns added.

The River, House, and McFarland Fires continue to rage in various sections of the state, taking advantage of the dry, hot weather and windy winds.

Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties have all issued evacuation orders.

“When the sheriff of the county says it’s time to evacuate, we can’t wait,” Mark Pazin, chief of law enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services, said on Thursday.

There are presently 100 wildfires burning across the country. In 14 states, they have destroyed roughly 2 million acres of land.

When compared to the same period in 2020, there has been a 151 percent increase in acres burned this year.

Cal Fire reports that 656,177 acres have been burned this year, compared to 260,399 acres at the same time in 2020.

