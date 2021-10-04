Live updates from the Supreme Court: A Transformed Court Faces a Dramatic New Term As Conservatives Attack Abortion Rights

Today, a remade Supreme Court, dominated by Republican nominees, returns to work ahead of crucial decisions on abortion rights, gun regulations, and the church-state connection.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which prohibits states from prohibiting abortions before fetal viability, could be overturned. The case has resurfaced as a result of a legal challenge to measures in Mississippi and Texas that try to prohibit most abortions beyond a certain number of weeks of pregnancy.

With a 6-3 Conservative majority on the court, a significant judgement in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen – the case that might set statewide laws about carrying firearms in public – predict an expansion of gun rights.

