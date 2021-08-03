Live updates from the Pentagon Transit Center shooting: Shots fired near the facility prompt a lockdown.

After a probable “shooting occurrence” on the Metro bus stop near the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., the Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted, “The Pentagon is currently on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.” “We are requesting that the public stay away from the area. More information will be available soon.”

Due to police activity outside, an emergency announcement advised all staff to remain inside.

Two persons, according to some sources, are receiving CPR.

#BREAKING: The Pentagon is on lockdown following a “shooting event” on a metro bus platform outside the complex.

CPR is being administered to two patients, according to reports.

3 August 2021 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter)

Due to police activities, metro lines are bypassing the Pentagon.

Due to police activities, the Blue and Yellow Metro lines in D.C. are not going by the Pentagon, according to Metrorail Info.

According to Arlington Alerts, all buses are being rerouted to Pentagon City Station.

THE BLUE/YELLOW LINE HAS BEEN UPDATED Due to a police investigation outside the Pentagon station, trains are temporarily skipping the area. The usage of shuttle buses has been requested.

— August 3, 2021, Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo)