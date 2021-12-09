Live Updates from the Kim Potter Trial: The Second Day of the Trial Has Begun.

Kim Potter, a former Minneapolis police officer, will continue her trial on Thursday.

Potter, a 49-year-old white woman, is charged with second-degree manslaughter after she claims she unintentionally pulled and fired her gun instead of her taser during a traffic stop in April 2021, killing Duante Wright, a 20-year-old Black male.

The prosecution painted Potter as a seasoned cop who had been taught to wield a taser during opening comments on Wednesday.

The defense claims Potter made a mistake when he said “police officers are human beings.”

The panel is made up of nine white jurors, one black juror, and two Asian jurors, who were chosen last week.

Jurors viewed video from a body camera and a police car dashboard that showed Potter threatening to shoot Wright with a Taser as another officer attempted to pull him out of his car. “I just shot him…I got the wrong [crap]gun!” Potter is heard yelling after she fires her gun.

Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, also testified on Wednesday about seeing her son lying “unresponsive” in his car after he was shot.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog.