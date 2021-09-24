Live Updates from Harry and Meghan in New York City: The Duke and Duchess Prepare for the Global COVID-19 Conference.

After touring the restored World Trade Center’s main tower, One World Trade Center, yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan will resume their trip to New York City on Friday. It’s the couple’s first trip to the city since their wedding in 2018.

At the 386-meter observatory in the tower, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, as well as newly-appointed New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Meghan told reporters that it was “amazing to be back” in the city, and Harry said the trip had been “amazing” so far, but the couple did not say anything else.

The duke and duchess are in New York for the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday, where they are expected to call for greater vaccine equity in the wake of criticism from the World Health Organization and the United Nations that wealthy countries are failing to provide enough COVID vaccines to poorer countries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City today for a major meeting where they will urge for more COVID vaccine donations to poorer countries.

