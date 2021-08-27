Live Updates: After the deadly Kabul attack, the Pentagon holds a news briefing.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s deadly bombings outside Kabul airport, Pentagon officials will conduct a news conference on Friday as the United States enters the final days of its Afghanistan airlift.

The press conference will be led by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, deputy director for regional operations.

Despite the strikes, which have claimed more than 100 lives, evacuation flights continued to leave Kabul airport on Thursday. So far, 13 US service members have been reported deceased, though the number could rise as damage assessments continue.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, up to 1,500 Americans are still in Afghanistan awaiting removal. It’s unclear how many of them have been evacuated since then, or how many of the US’ Afghan friends are still in the nation as the Taliban gained ground.

The conference will start at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed live here.

Return to this website for additional information.