Live Stream of Trump Rally in Ohio: How to Watch Former President’s Rally in Wellington

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Ohio on Saturday, and those who can’t make it can watch it live online.

Trump’s presence at the Save America event on Saturday is his first in support of a candidate running for office in 2022. The goal is to raise support for former Trump adviser Max Miller in his fight against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

In February, Trump backed Miller, calling him a “beautiful person” who did a “amazing” job at the White House and a “excellent” future congressman.

The rally will take place at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, with doors opening at 2 p.m., but Trump’s speech won’t start until 7 p.m. The address will be carried on the radio by WTAM, and it will be broadcast live on television and online by Newsmax.

According to WJW, several people were already camping out for the event on Wednesday. Mike Boatman, who came all the way from Indiana for the rally, told WJW that he “misses” Trump and that this is his 23rd Trump rally. Rick Frazier, a buddy of his, has been to 43.

“We actually assist in getting the front line organized and launched. Then the most important thing is to be in front of the president. That’s why we’re known as the ‘Front Row Joes,'” the men explained.

Trump received 51 percent of the vote in Ohio in 2016 and increased his support to 53 percent in 2020. Rep. Jim Jordan, a close supporter of the former president, is likely to attend, but Gov. Mike DeWine, who has a prior family commitment, will be visibly absent. DeWine, a Republican, was booed by Trump rallygoers in Dayton, Ohio, in September.

After the Capitol incident, DeWine chastised Trump, saying he should have done more to deal with the situation as it unfolded. Gonzalez also blamed Trump for the disturbance, claiming that he “abandoned his station” as members of Congress sought his assistance. Gonzalez was chastised by local Ohio Republican organizations, and several demanded for his resignation as a result of his vote to impeach Trump.

Trump has promised to support primary rivals. This is a condensed version of the information.