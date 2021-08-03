Little Girl Hangs Up on Dad’s FaceTime Calls Several Times, Leaving the Internet in Stitches

A video of a young girl continually hanging up on her father as he attempts to FaceTime her has gone viral, and it has the internet in stitches.

A little toddler can be seen watching a television show on an iPhone while wrapped in a blanket in footage provided to TikTok by Craig Johnson, also known online as clhjohns79.

A FaceTime call from her father, who appears on TV and says, “Hey my kid,” interrupts the presentation.

The child, who is wearing orange bobbles in her hair, promptly presses the red button to end the conversation and return to her show.

Her father tries to call her again, but this time he only shows on screen for a fraction of a second, barely long enough to say anything, before the youngster closes FaceTime.

The doting father tries a third time to interrupt her alone time, but just has enough time to say “back on” before being turned down.

Johnson wrote, "Love my baby #dadsoftiktok #dadlife #jerseytoatlanta #spoiledkid #daddysgirl #superdad #tiktokviral," alongside a string of love hearts and laughing-face emojis.

The lovely video, which was posted on July 31, has received 18.4 million views and 5.1 million likes thus far.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their joy at the amusing video.

“As soon as he said hi my baby, she said: ‘naw, let me stop you right then.’ LMAO,” remarked one TikTok user, Ari 313.

“She is only answering so she doesn’t have to lift her hand,” said another person, who I wish to chun chun cunsidcan.

“Bro, at least she answers because I ain’t going to answer,” Bagboy said.

“You cannot teach that amount of snark, you are simply born with it,” Morgan Dawn typed.

“These epidemic infants are too smart and hilarious,” L exclaimed.

With a crying-face emoji, BabyBaby added, “If he doesn’t let that baby watch the show.”

“Omgg she denied him every time,” an account called I have 15.0 Followers shouted.

