Listeners are moved to tears by a healthcare worker’s haunting 3 a.m. piano concerts.

After a coworker captured the eerie tunes on camera, a healthcare worker’s piano performances at 3 a.m. went popular online.

During his vacation, a staff member at a children’s hospital, believed to be situated at the HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, has been treating youngsters to incredible performances.

Danielle Herby, who uses the handle @dnherby on Twitter, was having a break when she heard music coming from the foyer.

She pulled out her phone and filmed a man dressed in scrubs, gloves, and a face mask sitting at the piano in the midst of the empty foyer, eventually identified as Shawn Foley.

He demonstrates extraordinary musical ability by playing songs from memory—without a music sheet in front of him.

“I went outside to take a break… From the atrium, I can hear music. At 3:33 a.m., I look down and see a fellow healthcare worker playing this on her 30.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been able to observe this and to have had my lunch break at the same time she did.” Thank you very much. “I needed this to improve my shift,” Herby says in the video, which was released on Tuesday.

The video, titled “I’m publishing more of these, remember to thank your local healthcare personnel,” has been viewed over 3 million times and can be viewed here.

After becoming viral, @BusyBusyBizzy uploaded it on Reddit on Wednesday, where it received over 35,000 upvotes in only a few hours.

The raw talent on display astounded many people, and there was an outpouring of support for medical personnel.

"Piano man at 3am from your neighborhood healthcare worker on her break," Herby captioned another video, which included four more clips of Foley playing more tunes. "Beautiful people, beautiful music." "He's an amazing legend…," Herby said in several segments. Made a huge difference in my ability. It was difficult at first, but after that, everything became so much easier." A cover of John Legend's "All Of Me" is among the songs.