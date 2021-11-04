‘Lisa, She’s Gay!’ Harry Styles helps a fan come out to her mother at a concert.

Harry Styles’ interactions with fans on stage have resulted in numerous viral moments since the start of his tour earlier this year.

Every night, Styles finds a personal, and often funny, way to interact with his followers, from gender reveals to relationship advise.

These encounters are frequently triggered when the musician notices a placard held up by a fan that captures his eye. According to CBS 58, a fan named McKinley McConnell held up that banner at his old out event at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

It was a moment that I will remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for providing me with a secure environment. Thank you for allowing me to grow as a fan with you. Thank you for assisting me in determining who I am. Thank you very much. #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY @Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — @intothexxlight (@mckinley3) 4 November 2021 McConnell was waving a banner that said, “My mother is incarcerated in Section 201… Will you assist me in exiting?” McConnell, who uses the handle @intothexxlight on Twitter, uploaded a video of the encounter.

“Would you like to tell your mum something?” In the video, Styles poses the question.

Styles shifts the microphone to McConnell, who appears apprehensive about delivering the message herself.

“If you want, I can do it. You’d rather I did it, right? “he stated

She stated, “There are a lot of people.”

Styles chuckles and says, “Didn’t you know? Have you given this any thought?” Styles is chosen to carry the word to her mother after a few moments of back and forth.

“Oh my god, I can’t stop smiling,” says a voice in the video as Styles sprints to the opposite side of the stage, where McConnell’s mother is seated.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, McConnell described the event as “unreal,” adding that those standing around her had to physically assist in keeping her and the placard in place during the exchange.

“I’d respected him for a long time, and to have him be a part of this was incredible,” she said.

“Lisa! She’s a lesbian!” As the camera turns to McConnell’s mother in the audience, Styles says. As the crowd claps, she covers her mouth with her hands and blows a kiss toward the camera.

