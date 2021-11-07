Linkin Park’s concert was halted due to crowd safety concerns, and the video was seen 3 million times.

After eight people died at the Astroworld music festival, a video of Linkin Park pausing a show to aid fans in the mosh pit went viral on social media.

On Saturday, a person with the name @bombarlurina03 posted the video to Twitter. “No, this is exactly what a mosh pit is meant to look like.” Mike Shinoda can be heard saying “hold up, hold up” after noticing a fan in danger in the mosh pit. “Yo! We’ve got an issue up here, “he stated

“Take him in your arms! Now is the time to pick him up! “Chester Bennington, the band’s leader who died by suicide in 2017, then yelled.

Shinoda went on to say: “Sorry for the inconvenience, but we have to prioritize safety. First and foremost, no one is injured. If you guys get up and are okay, we’ll play this s**t again, the whole s**t. OK? Keep an eye on yourself.” No, this is exactly what a mosh pit is supposed to look like. https://t.co/fZQH0QiFuR pic.twitter.com/kWQdVBiShp — Kari (@bombalurina03) / Linkin.Bert 6 November 2021 After that, Bennington is seen asking the crowd to assist individuals who have fallen. “Hey, yo, yo, yo, yo, yo, We know we’ve been worrying about being cool all night, and this is why “he stated “Let’s go over it again… what do you do when someone falls?” “Pick him up!” says the narrator. The crowd responded with chants.

As of Sunday morning, the video had over 3 million views on Twitter, prompting the hashtag “RIP Chester” to trend. The video was also widely shared on TikTok.

It reappeared after eight people died on Friday as fans rushed to the stage to see rapper Travis Scott perform at Houston’s NRG Park’s Astroworld festival.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and 13 people remain hospitalized. Officials stated they were still probing the circumstances behind the incident.

According to news accounts, Scott had stopped performance several times when he saw fans in distress and asked security to intervene.

Videos have also surfaced showing supporters attempting to have the event halted after several were injured.

“Astrofest security/staff tonight was practically useless,” commented @wilsonleungg. This is a condensed version of the information.