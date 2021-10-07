Lindsey Graham’s video of her being booed for telling a crowd to get vaccinated has gone viral.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was booed after recommending the COVID-19 vaccination to a Republican crowd, and the video has gone viral, with over 200,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

Graham, 66, revealed he had received the vaccine and encouraged audience members to do so as well while speaking at a county Republican event in Summerville, South Carolina on October 2.

The Daily Beast was the first to publish the footage, which has subsequently been spread across various sites.

Senator Lindsey Graham was booed at a weekend fundraiser in South Carolina after suggesting participants they "should think about obtaining" the coronavirus vaccine. "If you haven't received the vaccine, you should think about getting it because if you're my age—" the Republican representative continued before being interrupted by booing and screams of "No!"

Despite the jeers, Graham said, “I didn’t advise you to get it; you should think about it.”

Graham attempted to back up his claim by giving statistics indicating that the great majority of COVID patients in South Carolina were unvaccinated.

However, that endeavor was unsuccessful. Graham answered, “Well, I’m glad I got it.” “In South Carolina, 92 percent of persons in hospitals are unvaccinated.” “False!” and “Not true!” were yelled out by the audience. Graham also stated that he opposes mandatory vaccinations for military and healthcare employees, but this did not satisfy the audience.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,154 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina on October 4. The state’s daily total peaked on January 8, when 7,692 new cases were reported.

The White House has adopted a tough stance against the pandemic, predicting that the vaccine mandate would be finalized in the “coming weeks” in early September.

Workers at organizations with 100 or more employees will be required to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing under the new laws, which will be implemented by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). For a small government body like OSHA, implementing a vaccine requirement will be a huge and difficult effort.

Vaccine mandates have long been a source of contention for the Republican Party.

