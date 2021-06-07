Lindsey Graham wonders if the COVID Lab Theory was shot down by the ‘Deep-State Science Department.’

During a news conference on Monday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham inquired if there was a “deep state science department” that dismissed the premise that COVID-19 came from a Wuhan lab.

Graham began the news conference by praising improvements in COVID-19 testing, the influence of vaccines on the severity of the infection, and the lab’s efforts in testing COVID-19 variants for the country from a lab in Greenville, South Carolina. The senator’s remarks, on the other hand, rapidly went into the virus’s origins.

“Right now, the main story with COVID is where did it come from,” says the author. Is it important where it originated from?” he inquired.

Graham added that the World Health Organization was shown “what China wanted them to see” and that they were unable to conduct an investigation in Wuhan to ascertain if the outbreak began there.

“It was a dog and pony show,” says the narrator. But first, I’d like to know how our government could have gotten it so wrong.”

Graham next discussed a letter written by a group of scientists in the early days of the virus, arguing that the idea of COVID-19 originating in a lab leak was a right-wing plot.

“How did they figure it out? Is there a department of deep state science?” he inquired. “Did people at the National Institutes of Health and the State Department try to squash the suggestion that it might have come from the lab because they support the facility?”

Graham also claimed that there were personnel in the State Department who were “raising the alarm” that the coronavirus came from a Chinese lab rather than a bat, but that those people were silenced.

“It appears to me that employees at the National Institutes of Health were curious, but their curiosity was stifled. I’d like to know who is behind the decision to stop asking questions about–could it have come from a lab? Because those people did a big harm to this country.”

Graham then backed former President Trump, who drew fire for claiming the virus was the result of a lab leak while still in office. People who didn’t want Trump to be right, according to the senator, were responsible for the unfavorable response.

“Trump was labeled a xenophobe after implying that something came from a lab.” This is a condensed version of the information.