Lindsey Graham warns Donald Trump that a riot on January 6th might be his “political obituary.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, has warned former President Donald Trump that the violent insurgency his followers staged against the United States Capitol might be his “political tombstone” if he does not recover from his electoral defeat in 2020.

On January 6, as both chambers of Congress gathered to formally recognize President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, Trump, who made false charges about the election process, urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the US Capitol in an attempt to keep him in office. Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol, with some threatening to hurt or kill key lawmakers such as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I ask him, ‘Do you want your political obituary to be on January 6th?’” For an essay published on Saturday, Graham, a close supporter of the former president, told The New York Times. “‘Because it will be if you don’t get over it.’”

Trump was asked about the attack on the US Capitol during a July interview with Fox News. Although the former president avoided explicitly addressing the unrest, he talked highly of his followers who attended a nearby rally just before the uprising.

The former president commended the attendees of the January 6 rally for their “spirit, faith, and love,” saying “there was tremendous love at that rally.” He also called Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt a “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman,” who was shot and killed by a law enforcement official during the Capitol assault.

Ten House Republicans joined House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for instigating the January 6 violence. Despite the fact that seven Republican Senators and every member of the Democratic Caucus voted to convict the former president after he was impeached, the 57 votes fell short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority for a successful “guilty” conviction. The impeachment and conviction votes were the most bipartisan in US history against a president.

Graham did not vote to convict Trump, but he blamed the bloodshed of January 6 on the former president. In January, the Republican senator stated that Trump’s “actions were the cause” that led to the attack. This is a condensed version of the information.