Lindsey Graham slams Trump as “unpopular” as he brags about the GOP’s victory in Virginia.

While commenting on Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia, Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, called former President Donald Trump “unpopular.”

Youngkin, a businessman who had never run for government before, defeated former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe in Virginia this week, a state that President Joe Biden won by little over ten points a year earlier. Despite Trump’s endorsement, Youngkin distanced himself from the former president throughout his campaign in the state.

In comments to Politico published Thursday, Graham, a key Trump ally, praised Trump for understanding the mechanics of the campaign in Virginia.

“Trump played it quite well,” the Republican senator added, “not to give any more oxygen to the Trump card.” “Being linked to an unpopular politician [such as Trump]is a common tactic. If that’s all you’ve got, you’re not going to get very far.” Democrats in Virginia attempted to turn the election into a referendum on Trump, claiming that voters there had rejected him in the 2020 election. Youngkin, on the other hand, was able to carve out his own political identity while not alienating followers of the outgoing president.

The Republican governor-elect received 50.9 percent of the vote in the state, compared to only 48.4 percent for McAuliffe. Democrats were stunned by the victory, as Republicans had not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

Last November, Biden comfortably defeated Trump in Virginia, with 54.1 percent of the state’s voters supporting him, compared to just 44 percent voting for the former Republican president.

On Monday, just days before Election Day, Trump staged a phone-in “tele-rally” for Youngkin in Virginia. The Republican governor-elect, on the other hand, did not attend the occasion.

“I’m not going to participate in the tele-town hall,” Youngkin said ahead of the tele-rally on Saturday. “I’m sure the teams are chatting.” Graham earlier stated that a crowd of pro-Trump supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6 “tarnished” the former president’s reputation. Trump’s actions, according to the senator, “were the problem.” During the Senate impeachment trial, he did not vote to convict Trump.

