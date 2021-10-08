Lindsey Graham is concerned that Trumpism would ‘die’ if the House and Senate are not retaken in 2022—Book.

According to a book, Senator Lindsey Graham informed Donald Trump that unless he helps the GOP retake control of the House and Senate in 2022, his legacy may be the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Graham is said to have advised Trump that unless the Republican Party controls both arms of government, “Trumpism” will die out, and that he may be the one to lead them to victory.

The charges were made in the recently released book Peril, which was co-authored by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.

“You’ll receive your fair share of credit if we come back in 2022 and recapture the House and Senate.” Trumpism, I believe, will perish if we do not retake the House and Senate in 2022. An excerpt from the book, which Costa shared on Twitter, says, “January 6 will be your obituary.”

“We’re doomed if we don’t win in 2022.”

According to the book, the South Carolina Republican called Trump after Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure in June, over opposition from a number of conservatives.

Graham then asked Trump to utilize his clout to assist Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, clearing the door for him to publicly declare his candidacy in 2024.

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoff elections earlier this year, giving the Democrats control of the Senate. However, a single Republican loss in 2022 would retake control of the Senate for the Republicans.

The Democrats now have an eight-seat majority in the House, with three seats up for election in the near future.

According to Peril, Graham told Trump that if he helps the GOP regain control of Congress and subsequently win the presidency, “the greatest comeback in American history” is possible.

“Because of the 6th of January, you’ve been declared dead.” As previously reported by Business Insider, “the general wisdom is that the Republican Party has disintegrated under your leadership.”

“If you could, as the party’s leader. This is a condensed version of the information.