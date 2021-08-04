Lindsey Graham has COVID-19 and claims that if he wasn’t vaccinated, his symptoms would be “much worse.”

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19, in which a vaccinated person develops the virus, are extremely unusual, and even if a person becomes ill, they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die. Graham expressed thanks for having been vaccinated while verifying his diagnosis, saying that if he hadn’t, his symptoms would have been “much worse.”

Graham tweeted, “I am extremely glad I was vaccinated since I am convinced I would not feel as well as I do now if I had not been vaccinated.”

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he developed flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the clinic on Monday morning, where he was diagnosed with the virus. He described his symptoms as “mild,” comparing them to the symptoms of a sinus infection.

