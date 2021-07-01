Lindani Myeni’s fatal police shooting was justified, according to the prosecutor in Honolulu.

Myeni, a 29-year-old South African citizen, was shot and killed by officers after breaking into a residence in the Nuuanu district on April 14, causing a female inhabitant to contact 911.

According to local television station KHON2, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm released the findings of a two-month inquiry into the fatal shot of the Black man at a news conference on Wednesday.

Myeni punched arriving policemen, leaving one with facial fractures and a concussion, according to body camera evidence played by Alm.

Myeni first encountered police roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, according to the prosecutor.

At 7.42 p.m., officers in Kewalo Basin were investigating a car break-in when Myeni tried to intervene, according to Alm.

Myeni then tried to climb into the back of a police car after asking one of the policemen for money to buy food, according to him.

Alm then drove to 91 Coelho Way, where the incident took place, according to him. Myeni walked into the property, according to Alm, and informed the woman who was sleeping there, “I have videos of you.”

He allegedly claimed ownership of a cat in the house and made statements about being from South Africa and on a hunt, according to Alm.

Myeni’s activities that night were described by Alm as “odd, even abnormal.”

According to him, Myeni informed the woman that he was not afraid of cops. “I think that gives you a sense of how he felt about police officers in general,” Alm said.

He said that non-lethal methods had been tried to restrain Myeni, who continued striking an officer even after he was shot.

“Even after verbal commands, a firing of a Taser, yelling about a Taser, actually getting shot by Officer 1, Mr. Myeni would not stop his attack on Officer 1,” Alm said.

Police tried other ways to subdue Myeni before an officer fired three shots, he added. The officer who fired the shots shouted “Police” afterwards, but Alm said Myeni would have known they were police because of his earlier interaction and because the street lights were bright enough to show their uniforms.

