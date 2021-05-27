Lindani Myeni: A Hawaii judge has ordered that the full bodycam video from a fatal police shooting be released.

A Honolulu judge ordered city officials to turn over unedited police body camera footage to attorneys representing the family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by cops in April.

Judge Dean E. Ochiai also ordered the city to hand over 911 calls from the night Lindani Myeni was shot.

The incoming 911 calls from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the area of the April 14 shooting, as well as the unedited footage, must be turned over by June 10, according to Ochiai.

The judge’s decision came on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, which attorneys for the disclosure cited as yet another reason why the case’s evidence must be released.

Myeni, a South African citizen, was shot and killed by officers after breaking into a house that wasn’t his in the Nuuanu neighborhood on April 14, prompting a female occupant to call 911.

Myeni allegedly entered the house, sat down, and removed his shoes, according to police. It was unclear what he was doing in that location.

Lindsay Myeni, Myeni’s American widow, filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police were motivated by racial prejudice against an unarmed Black man.

Honolulu police released two short clips of body camera footage from the shooting a few days after it occurred. Before an officer said the word “police,” three gunshots were fired, according to the footage.

The Associated Press reported in April that Acting Deputy Chief Allan Nagata told reporters that officers were in a “fight for their lives.” Myeni allegedly assaulted the officers, punching one of them in the face, causing him to lose consciousness for a brief moment, according to Nagata.

Susan Ballard, the department’s chief, stated that race was not a factor.

According to the Associated Press, “despite HPD’s claim that this is not about race, Lindani was treated aggressively and disrespectfully from the very beginning, even though the tape shows he was standing still,” according to Bridget Morgan-Bickerton, a lawyer representing Myeni’s wife.

She added: “We also know that Lindani was subjected to deadly force without even being given the chance to hear the required words ‘this is the police.’”

The police department later released a recording of the 911 call made by the woman staying at the home. “I don’t know this man,” she told. This is a brief summary.