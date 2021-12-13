Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter, who were separated at birth, finally meet after 73 years.

After more than seven decades apart, two sisters have finally met for the first time. The women only discovered each other two years ago, after their parents kept them apart for so long.

The growth of genealogy websites and at-home DNA testing has had a significant influence on numerous people who have lost contact with family for various reasons. Simultaneously, this increasingly accessible technology has the potential to stir up controversy by exposing long-kept family secrets and other unknowns.

One example from earlier this year exemplified the possibility for such unsettling revelations: After learning that her lover was also her fourth cousin, a woman went to the internet for help in September. She came to this realization while investigating her family tree.

Simultaneously, technology is responsible for numerous reunions. After completing an at-home DNA test, a mother in England just discovered her son. She told news reporters that she was forced to give him up for adoption when she was only 20 years old, 66 years ago.

Linda Hoffman, 73, and Harriet Carter, 76, met two years after their Ancestry.com results revealed that they were related. Carter travelled from Sacramento, California to Denver, Colorado last week to meet Hoffman.

“I’m ecstatic. I know exactly what she’s thinking “Hoffman said this while waiting for her sister at the airport in a KMGH video segment.

“I got a message from Harriet stating, ‘I think we’re related,'” she told the news organization. “We were a perfect fit,” she says, “but our parents never informed anyone.” Carter, the older of the two, had been adopted when her parents were both only 18 years old. Hoffman was never told about their secret by their parents, who died many years ago.

The sisters talked over the phone practically every day for the next two years after their discovery.

“Oh my God, that’s her,” Hoffman exclaimed upon first seeing Carter. “Give me a chance to see you.” The two were taken aback by their immediate resemblance at the airport. “You look a lot like me,” Hoffman replied.

“I can’t believe how much you resemble my mother—our mother,” she corrected herself. “I can’t seem to take my gaze away from you.” Near the baggage claim area. This is a condensed version of the information.