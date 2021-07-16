Lin Wood tells the audience, “It doesn’t matter if Q is true.”

Lin Wood, a QAnon supporter, told a crowd at a Missouri “patriotism” conference that it “doesn’t matter whether Q is accurate,” before asking them to “make their own conclusions” and “spread it with others.”

“This is not about one presidential election,” the controversial attorney told an audience at the Determined Patriotism Conference, referring to Donald Trump’s unsuccessful election effort last November, who he said was still “your president.” You wouldn’t believe me if I stood up here and said, “I am Q,” and you shouldn’t because I’m not Q, but maybe I am.”

He added, to audible laughter from the audience at the July 1 talk: “God is laughing at me, and the audience is laughing at me. I’m not Q, for sure. I’m simply making a joke. But it’s possible that both you and I are Q.

“What would we do if someone came riding in on a white horse to save us? What would you do if you knew that person was coming, if you knew Q existed, and Q had a plan to fix everything for you? Nothing. You’d take a seat and wait for Q.

“So my argument is that it doesn’t matter whether Q is true or not. Assume the role of Q. Do your homework, connect the connections, draw your own conclusions, and discover the truth for yourself. Then tell others about it.”

Wood has referred to Trump as the incumbent president before, including in a speech earlier this month that was pushed by conservative radio presenter Doug Billings.

He hasn’t been shy about promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past.

In April, three months after Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wood erroneously claimed Trump was still president while giving a speech at a rally in South Carolina, making “Q” movements with his fingers.

“Everyone in this auditorium is looking forward to the day when Donald Trump stands in front of the cameras and declares to the world, ‘I’m back,’” he said. Wood addressed the audience before adding: “I’m a little out of the ordinary.

"You, like me, are looking forward to that day.