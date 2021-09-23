Lin Wood is pursuing Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail money.

A controversial lawyer who helped raise the $2 million bail money for double murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha is now requesting that the money be returned to him at the conclusion of the 18-year-trial. old’s

Lin Wood, a defamation lawyer-turned-conspiracy theorist and important member in the radical QAnon movement, is asking to have the money he raised to help the teenager get out of jail in November 2020 donated to his #FightBack Foundation.

During shootings at Black Lives Matter events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and badly injuring another.

Following a successful fundraising campaign backed by a number of conservative figures, including fellow attorney John Pierce, the pro-Donald Trump attorney, who is currently facing sanctions for his dismissed lawsuits seeking to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, Rittenhouse was able to raise the $2 million needed to be released.

The lawyers and Rittenhouse’s family are now at odds over where the money should go after his future murder trial.

Kenosha attorney Xavier Solis, allegedly working on behalf of Wood, wrote to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder on September 17 arguing that the money should be returned to the FightBack charity.

“The Fightback Foundation deposited these payments to the Pierce Bainbridge Law Firm’s trust account, and attorney John Pierce paid them on behalf of, and as an agent for, the Fightback Foundation,” Solis wrote.

“As a result, the $2 million will be returned to the Fightback Foundation if and when the monies are released in accordance with Wisconsin law and court judgments releasing the bail money back to the individual or company that posted the cash bail.”

The “Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund” Twitter account, which claims to be working with the suspect and his family, tweeted the letter.

Lin Wood is writing letters to the court DURING Kyle’s hearing to demand $2 million in donations FOR KYLE be given to HIM, while we’re busting our humps trying to gather money and see Kyle acquitted,” the account stated. “Lin Wood…as usual, keeping it classy.”

If Rittenhouse is found not guilty of the accusations against him, his bail will be returned to the person who paid it, according to state law.

If he does. This is a condensed version of the information.