Lin Wood ‘disrespected my wishes’ by keeping Kyle Rittenhouse in jail, according to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse has accused his former attorney Lin Wood of delaying his release from jail following his arrest in August 2020 for the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, claiming that the lawyer “disrespected my wishes” to be released.

During a lengthy interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night, Rittenhouse blasted Wood and another former attorney of his, John Pierce, days after he was found not guilty on all charges—including two counts of homicide—on Friday.

During the conversation, the 18-year-old described how he was held in custody for 87 days as Wood and Pierce attempted to raise the $2 million bail required to have him released through their Fightback Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

According to Rittenhouse, the two kept him in jail for months on purpose.

“Lin Wood was soliciting money for me, and he imprisoned me for 87 days, disobeyed my desires, and forced me to give media interviews that I should never have given.” “Oh, you’re going to talk to The Washington Post,” he remarked, which Rittenhouse thought was a bad idea.

“They stated I was safer in jail than at home with my family, along with John Pierce.”

On November 20, 2020, Rittenhouse was freed from detention on bond.

“I believe so,” Rittenhouse responded when asked if Wood and Pierce could have raised the bail money faster if they wanted to. They had over a million dollars in September, I believe it was September 5th, and bail was established and able to be deposited in September.

“So they could have had me sign the waiver for extradition and had me back in Wisconsin by mid-September,” he said, “but they wanted to keep me in jail until November 20.”

The couple, according to Rittenhouse, are attempting to solicit money for his bail “so they may steal it for their own profit, not to set me free.”

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s current attorney, accused Wood and Pierce of “trying to whore this kid out for money, for their own causes” hours after his acquittal.

Wood is now attempting to recoup the $2 million he contributed to Rittenhouse’s fundraising efforts. Richards, on the other hand, believes it should go to Rittenhouse.

