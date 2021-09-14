Lin Wood claims that Veronica Wolski, like Herman Cain, died of ‘Medical Malpractice.’

After accusing a Chicago hospital of the “medical murder” of a conspiracy theorist by not treating her virus with ivermectin, influential QAnon advocate Lin Wood has claimed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain’s and Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts’ COVID-19 deaths were also due to “medical malpractice.”

Prior to the death of QAnon supporter Veronica Wolski, Wood, a pro-Donald Trump lawyer who is facing sanctions for his dismissed lawsuits claiming the 2020 election was rigged, was one of the major spearheads of a harassment campaign against the Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center.

Wolski died early Monday morning, weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to the hospital.

Wood accused the hospital of committing Wolski’s “medical murder” by refusing to treat her COVID-19 with ivermectin, a drug that has not been officially approved and is strongly discouraged as a COVID-19 treatment by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a follow-up message on Telegram, Wood now claims that both Cain and Stutts died as a result of medical misconduct.

Cain, 74, died of COVID-19 in late July after refusing to wear a mask in public on several occasions. Nine days after attending a Trump event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he discovered he had contracted the illness.

Stutts, 64, died in August from COVID-19, despite previously speaking out against vaccine mandates.

“Herman Cain was a good friend and client of mine. Wood noted, “Pressley Stutts was a good friend of mine who assisted me in my campaign for Chair of the SCGOP.”

“I only knew Veronica Wolski through Telegram, but I recognized her as a wonderful person and patriot who valued TRUTH and liberty.

“All three of these people may have died as a result of medical malfeasance, in my opinion. My viewpoint is informed by over two decades of experience representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases.”

To underscore the “egregious” events, Wood says he sometimes refers to “deliberate medical misconduct” as murder.

Such utterances, according to Wood, are protected by a legal defense known as rhetorical exaggeration, which refers to statements that utilize exaggerated and sometimes hostile language to make a point.

“I certainly don’t make that assertion. This is a condensed version of the information.