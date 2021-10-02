Lin Wood claims that no planes hit the Twin Towers or the Pentagon on September 11, 2001: ‘We’ve Been Played,’ says the narrator.

Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney, continues to spread false information and conspiracy theories at conservative gatherings across the country, alleging at a Friday rally that no planes hit the Twin Towers or the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Wood rose to public fame in late 2020, when he joined forces with attorney Sidney Powell and other Trump friends to file bogus election challenge petitions saying that former President Donald Trump’s election was “rigged” or “stolen.” In subsequent months, the lawyer has continued to distribute electoral falsehoods as well as promote other odd conspiracy theories within conservative groups.

“Let’s talk about computer-generated imagery, or CGI. Do you know what CGI stands for? Do you have any idea what deep false videos are? Wood addressed an audience in Glynn County, Georgia on Friday, “I know you know what Photoshopping is.” The conspiracy theorist continued by claiming that the infamous 9/11 films and photographs were either CGI or deep fakes.

“On 9/11, what appeared to be a plane hit one building, another structure was attacked by what appeared to be a plane, and later that night another building was destroyed. He said, “It wasn’t hit by a dadgum thing.” The Pentagon, according to Wood, was “hit by a missile,” not a plane. “No plane fragments were discovered at any of the locations—New York, Pennsylvania, or the Pentagon.”

“There are no coincidences,” says the narrator. We were duped. “We were duped by people who were so terrible that they slaughtered 2,800 Americans for money on that day, including cops and firefighters,” Wood explained. He then went on to declare former President George W. Bush a “criminal” who should “go to jail.”

Wood used his Telegram channel to distribute clips of his statements during the Georgia event. The lawyer wrote on his YouTube channel that the crowd “wanted to hear the TRUTH about 9/11.”

“It’s something that a lot of people in the country want to hear. We must all hear it and face it. He wrote, “We must face the TRUTH, the good, the bad, and the ugly.” “The TRUTH about 9/11 is ugliness personified.”

Wood was contacted for comment by this publication, but no response was received right away.

