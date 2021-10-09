Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene, both Trump supporters, have been attacking each other.

Lin Wood, a prominent Trump supporter, and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are battling in public after Wood accused Greene of being a “communist.”

Following President Joe Biden’s victory, Wood and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell launched various 2020 election challenges. He then went on to promote a number of election-related conspiracy theories. Greene, a Trump supporter, has also spread false information about the upcoming election.

While they may have similar objectives when it comes to Trump, the two right-wing figures currently appear to be at conflict.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, in my judgment, is a communist,” Wood stated on Friday. “If Marjorie Taylor Greene is yelling ‘impeach Biden,’ it means Biden won—which he didn’t,” the lawyer explained. “And a communist Congress would never impeach him.” “It’s a complete waste of time.” Greene, according to Wood, could be a “traitor.” “A traitor will disguise himself as a patriot and attack you. “Take care,” Wood said.

Greene retaliated with an attack of her own on Saturday. She claimed that Wood tried to steal money from Kyle Rittenhouse, a former client of his. While still a teenager, the young guy was charged with fatally shooting two people during a Black Lives Matter event in Wisconsin last year.

“People contributed to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense through Fightback Law (Lin Wood).” Kyle let Lin go in December. Lin Wood did not receive any donations, so why would he seek $2 million back?” Greene expressed her thoughts in a Telegram thread.

“Only monsters prey on helpless people in their hour of need,” she concluded. The Republican lawmaker invited supporters to give to Rittenhouse’s separate fundraising campaign. Greene then questioned Wood’s motivations in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

“Why isn’t Lin Wood a target of the J6 witch hunt if he has battled so hard against the election as he claims, including inciting people to go to the Capitol on J6 [January 6]?” she wondered.

“The J6 [House select] committee is solely concerned with Trump’s most ardent supporters. Greene wrote, “But not Lin Wood.”

Wood went on to criticize Greene more on his Telegram channel. “I adore Marjorie Taylor Greene, but I’m not a Marjorie Taylor Greene fan.” This is a condensed version of the information.