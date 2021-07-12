Lin Wood accuses Donald Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, of dragging him into the election fraud investigation.

Attorney Lin Wood is blaming one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell, for his name being on a lawsuit challenging the 2016 election results, which might lead to financial penalties for the lawyers.

Officials in Michigan are requesting that a judge impose financial or other penalties on the attorneys, claiming that they instilled doubt in the democratic process. Wood tried to persuade the judge that he wasn’t truly a player in the case on Monday, as the Trump campaign tried to distance itself from Powell and never formally acknowledged Wood’s role in the complaint.

According to Jan Wolfe, a journalist covering legal issues for Reuters, Wood told U.S. District Judge Linda Parker that he didn’t help draft the complaint and had “no involvement whatsoever.” When questioned if he gave his consent to put his name on the case, Powell replied he informed her in general that he was available to assist her with election situations.

“Whoever submitted the complaint placed my name on it for whatever reason,” Wood explained. “I wasn’t involved in anything specific.”

According to the lawsuit, significant fraud occurred in Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, with votes being destroyed or moved from Trump to Vice President Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate won Michigan by over 3 percentage points, but the state’s election results were challenged in court.

Parker dismissed the case in December, stating it exemplified the term “the ship has sailed,” and criticizing the lawyers’ proposals as “striking in scope and astounding in reach.” The judge further singled out the case because it was particularly concerned with the charges’ impact on voters’ faith in the democratic process and their government.

For Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit officials, dismissing the lawsuit was not enough, and they are urging the judge to hold the attorneys accountable. They claim the lawsuit was filed to smear America’s election process, and they want Powell and Wood to pay court and attorney fees as well as face disciplinary proceedings.

The court questioned why the attorneys didn’t request a recount or file their case sooner during Monday’s session. The lawyers didn’t file the case until three o’clock. This is a condensed version of the information.