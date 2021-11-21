Lin Wood, a Trump lawyer, has threatened to sue Rittenhouse for calling him a “idiot.”

Lin Wood, an attorney for former Republican President Donald Trump, has threatened to sue Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, for referring to him as a “idiot.”

“Lin Wood and I had a fight, and he’ll probably sue me for it, but he’s an idiot for allowing (Rittenhouse) to speak to The Washington Post while he was facing murder charges. Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come “Richards exclaimed in a CNN interview on Friday.

Richards also accused Wood and colleague attorney John Pierce of “trying to whore this kid out for money, for their own causes,” saying the lawyers were “raising loads of money on him” in the interview.

In reaction, Wood sent Richards an email that claimed, “In a CNN interview, you publicly stated that I was an idiot. True, but I am not.” Pierce, Wood claimed, was to fault for allowing Rittenhouse to speak to the Post. Pierce was Rittenhouse’s criminal counsel at the time, according to Wood. Wood said that he was recruited solely to deal with defamation issues after the criminal trial was completed.

Wood responded, “You should be embarrassed of insulting me and #FightBack for our lawful and good faith efforts to help Kyle.” “I demand that you retract and correct your false claims against me right away. If you do not comply, I will demonstrate that you are correct on one point you said on CNN by filing a lawsuit against you.” Lin Wood, Rittenhouse’s original lawyer, has threatened to sue Mark Richards, the trial counsel, for labeling him a “idiot” on CNN for how he handled the case. pic.twitter.com/cCotZOJKVF Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 20 November 2021 Wood said he was “at a loss to understand” why Richards condemned him in a statement to The Washington Newsday on Saturday. Richards’ words had no “factual basis,” according to Wood.

Richards was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Wood and Pierce gathered $2 million to pay Rittenhouse’s bail before his trial. A lot of conservative figures backed the initiative. Wood began requesting that the money be returned to his group, the #FightBack Foundation, at the conclusion of Rittenhouse’s trial in late September.

The lawyers and Rittenhouse's family were at odds over where the money should go after Wood's attempt.