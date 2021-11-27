Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer, calls the president’s critics “not very smart.” They’re at ‘War,’ according to Mike Flynn.

Lin Wood, an attorney, is still at odds with other prominent Trump figures, declaring on Saturday that he’s at “war” with lawyer Sidney Powell and retired Lt. General Michael Flynn.

Former President Donald Trump’s baseless assertions of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election have been bolstered by Wood, Powell, and Flynn. Following the election, Wood and Powell joined forces to file various election challenge cases on Trump’s behalf.

Powell also represented Flynn in 2017, when he pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

On Friday, Wood alleged that Flynn, Powell, and other members of the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” organization are liars.

He stated on Telegram, “After conducting the investigation and connecting the dots, I have come to the opinion that the Stop the Steal organization is a Deep State entity raising money for goals other than FIX 2020.”

On Saturday, Wood began questioning Flynn’s commitment to Trump in a series of further posts to his Telegram channel. He also claimed that he, Flynn, and Powell were involved in a “battle.”

“How does Mike Flynn feel about Donald Trump?” Is he still battling for Trump, or has he given up? Is Mike Flynn planning to run for President in 2024? Is Mike Flynn truly interested in FIXING 2020, or does he want us to stay victims of a rigged election system that may benefit him in the future?” Wood penned the piece.

He then claimed that Flynn was seeking to “tank” GOP-backed election results audits in battleground states like Arizona in 2020.

“I now believe they were scheming ways to sabotage the 2020 election audits as part of a Deep State campaign to dissuade Trump supporters from attempting to FIX 2020,” Wood tweeted to his Telegram followers.

“Flynn isn’t very bright,” he warned. He is unaware of my background as a cross-examiner.” The pro-Trump lawyer stated in a follow-up article that he intended to work out his differences with Powell and Flynn. “Without a doubt, the separation poses a difficult situation at a pivotal juncture in our country’s history,” he wrote.

The pro-Trump lawyer then publicly invited him to “a face-to-face meeting so that we can discuss the ‘conflict’ in a civil manner.” This is a condensed version of the information.