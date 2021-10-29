Lifeguards carry a 95-year-old woman to the beach every day, making her vacation “magical.”

After giving Dottie Schneider, 95, the vacation of a lifetime, a group of Alabama lifeguards are being hailed as “heroes.”

Schneider hasn’t been able to walk since a stroke four years ago, according to her daughter, Kimberly, according to AL.com. Kimberly wanted to make sure that her mother’s fantasy of touching her toes on the sand came true when the mother-daughter duo from Chandler, Indiana, scheduled a trip to Orange Beach, Alabama.

However, logistics caused a problem when they arrived. Despite having a damaged wrist of her own, Kimberly attempted to maneuver Schneider’s wheelchair over the sand.

That’s when Orange Beach Surf Rescue lifeguards decided to step in. Shane Martin, the on-duty lifeguard, approached the two in a vehicle and offered his assistance, according to AL.com. Martin assisted Schneider into the truck and drove to a part of the beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas shortly after Kimberly explained their dilemma.

In a now-viral Facebook post, the organization added, “Lifeguards are public servants, and we couldn’t be happier to help provide this service.”

But the generosity didn’t stop there. Lifeguards would carry the 79-pound Schneider to the beach chairs every day for a week. They would then return to where she and her daughter were staying at the end of the day.

“They were loyal,” Kimberly told AL.com. “It was the highlight of my mother’s trip.” Schneider “wants to go back” to Orange Beach, despite being on hospice care, according to her daughter. Kimberly said, “I can’t wait to go back.” “It was enchanted.” Schneider and her kid “thanked [them]…with a fridge full of food at the end of the week,” according to the Surf Rescue team’s now-viral post. The frail-looking Schneider was gently carried and placed in a beach chair in photos taken at the beach, which can be seen here. Another image showed her unwinding in her lounge chair, surrounded by friendly lifeguards.

The narrative appears to have moved readers: the post has received 11,000 replies and almost the same amount of shares. Many others applauded the lifeguards for their “wonderful” and “kind” conduct in the comments section.

One user said, “We were at the beach last week and were next to Ms. Dottie.” “We kept a close eye on them. This is a condensed version of the information.