Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin foregoes a potential second term in order to run for the United States Senate.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 34, turned on the chance to run for re-election to a second term in order to run for the United States Senate as a Democrat.

Barnes, Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor, is now the seventh Democrat in the contest to replace Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate, according to the Associated Press. With Barnes out of the race, the winner of the August 2022 primary will be Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate. Barnes was previously tasked to lead Evers’ climate change task team, which he described as a “wonderful buddy” and “excellent collaborator” in a statement.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because we shouldn’t reduce our aspirations when things become tough,” Barnes said in a statement. “Rather than altering our dreams, we must alter the game. Families in Wisconsin who work hard deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t providing it.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has not said if he will seek re-election to a third term. He had, however, raised more money than any of his Democratic opponents until June.

Barnes is seeking to become the first African-American senator from Wisconsin.

An eighth Democrat is anticipated to enter the race in the near future.

Barnes is shown jogging through the streets of Milwaukee in his promotional film. He discusses the need of providing family-sustaining jobs, improving health care, combating climate change, and safeguarding democracy and the right to vote.

Johnson’s spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Barnes adds some name recognition to a Democratic field that includes existing officeholders, rookies to politics, a doctor, and a Milwaukee Bucks businessman.

Barnes has long advocated for the Democratic Party to improve its outreach to young people and people of color. In his statement, he emphasized his middle-class upbringing, saying he has committed his career to “leveling the playing field for regular people in Wisconsin.”

“My father worked for 30 years on an assembly line, and my mother taught in Milwaukee public schools,” Barnes added. “They were able to lay the groundwork for my future opportunities. I believe we need to establish a better America where opportunities like the ones I found aren’t so uncommon.”

