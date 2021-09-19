‘Liar-in-Chief’ Joe Biden is slammed by Jeanine Pirro for the Kabul strike, saying, ‘Heads Must Roll.’

President Joe Biden was dubbed the “liar-in-chief” by Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro following an erroneous drone strike in Afghanistan that killed ten civilians.

In the aftermath of a horrific suicide bombing by the terror group that killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members, US officials first claimed the August 29 attack targeted an ISIS-K fighter and eliminated an imminent threat to soldiers stationed at Kabul’s airport.

According to sources, the strike killed ten civilians, including seven children. The driver of the truck targeted in the hit was identified as Zemari Ahmadi, 43, a veteran employee of a US humanitarian organization, according to the New York Times.

Both Democrats and Republicans have criticized the bungled strike.

Pirro began her Saturday show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, by criticizing the Biden administration’s “lying fools” for the strike, as well as the departure from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

“Today, the United States of America stands accused of killing ten people, including an Afghan carrying water for a US assistance agency who aspired to become an American citizen, as well as seven innocent children,” she added in her opening monologue.

“As if this fact wasn’t awful enough, the Biden administration misled to us and the rest of the world by stating that killing these so-called ISIS terrorists with their drone would prevent future assaults. That was a fabrication.

“The consequences of their actions, as well as the subsequent cover-up that they all perpetrated in lockstep, will permanently taint America.”

“The actual threat to America,” according to Pirro, is Biden, his generals, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“They have consistently demonstrated to both us and the rest of the world that they are inept, incoherent, and prone to lying as easily as they can talk about the weather,” she said.

“Every single one of you should be fired, or resign,” she concluded her introductory diatribe. You are all an embarrassment to the United States of America. It’s time for heads to roll!”

General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, conceded the strike was a “tragic blunder” on Friday.

“This strike was carried out in the sincere hope of averting an immediate threat to our soldiers and the evacuees. This is a condensed version of the information.