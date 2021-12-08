Lia Thomas: Who Is She? The breaking of college records by a transgender swimmer has sparked controversy.

Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old trans woman from Pennsylvania, is breaking multiple collegiate swimming records, but her status as a transgender athlete has sparked heated debate.

She finished 38 seconds ahead of her teammate Anna Sofia Kalandaze in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, over the weekend.

Thomas, who is participating as a senior after the Ivy League canceled the previous swimming season due to the epidemic, won three events and set the national record in two of them.

She won the 500-yard freestyle on Friday in 4:34.06, a new personal best, an Akron pool mark, a Penn school record, and an Ivy League record.

She won the 200 freestyle the next day in 1:41.93, a pool, meet, and program record, seven seconds ahead of second place.

Thomas won the 1,650 freestyle on Sunday in a world-record time of 15:59.71, beating Kalandaze’s time of 16:37.44.

This is the first season for Thomas, who was formerly known as Will, to swim for the University of Pennsylvania women’s team.

Thomas played three years on the men’s squad at the University of Pennsylvania as Will. The last time Thomas competed in a men’s event was on November 16, 2019.

Thomas would only be allowed to compete as a member of a women’s team “until completing one calendar year of testosterone suppression medication,” according to the NCAA Policy for Transgender Student-Athlete Participation guidelines.

This implies her treatment has to take place during the 2020-21 school year in order for her to be eligible for this season, according to the NCAA.

“(Swimming) is a significant part of my life and who I am,” Thomas told Penn Today in June. Since I was five years old, I’ve been a swimmer.

“Coming out as trans and continuing to swim created a lot of uncertainty and mystery in an arena that is typically very solid.”

“When I realized I was trans, that was called into question.” Is it true that I’m going to keep swimming? “How did that appear?” Being trans hasn’t hampered my ability to participate in this activity, and being able to do so is quite satisfying.” However, the swimmer has faced backlash on social media as a result of her transition, reigniting controversy about whether trans athletes should compete against cis competitors. This is a condensed version of the information.