Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, is allowed to compete in women’s events for a variety of reasons.

Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old transgender woman from Pennsylvania, is breaking multiple college records in women’s swimming, but her status as a transgender athlete has sparked heated debate.

Thomas, who is competing as a senior after leaving the Ivy League, won three events in Ohio earlier this month, including two in which he swam the fastest time in the country.

Some sports fans, conservative commentators, and even some of her opponents have attacked her performance, arguing that transgender athletes should not be able to participate in cisgender categories of their choice since it would create an unfair playing field.

“Almost everyone has expressed their dissatisfaction with this to our coaches. Mike Schnur, our coach, simply enjoys winning. He’s like the majority of coaches. I believe that everyone understands it’s the wrong thing to do in their hearts “On December 9, an unnamed female Penn swimmer informed the OutKick website.

Transgender activists and Thomas’ university have backed him up in his decision to compete in women’s swimming, arguing that such accusations are unfair and exclusionary.

Thomas is permitted to compete and is abiding by the rules of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which is comprised of over 1,000 schools and institutions and is organized in 23 locations.

Thomas is swimming for the University of Pennsylvania women’s team for the first time this season. Thomas spent three years on the men’s squad at the University of Pennsylvania. The last time Thomas competed in a men’s event was on November 16, 2019. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 season has been canceled.

Thomas would not be able to compete on a women’s team “until completing one calendar year of testosterone suppression medication,” according to the NCAA Policy for Transgender Student-Athlete Participation standards, which were adopted in 2010.

Athletes who were born female, on the other hand, are still eligible to compete in women’s sports until and until they undergo a physical transformation with testosterone.

For transgender athletes to compete on a team that fits their identity, the NCAA does not require gender affirming surgery or legal acknowledgment of their changed sex.

Several states, including Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, and Texas, have taken steps to prohibit transgender students from participating in female sports at school.

