‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ a QAnon-affiliated church in Texas chanted.

A crowd at a QAnon-linked gathering in Texas erupted in a “let’s go Brandon” shout, which was supported from the stage.

During the contentious “ReAwaken America” conference, video emerged of the crowd at pastor and televangelist John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church in San Antonio chanting the thinly disguised attack on President Joe Biden.

Another video demonstrates that the “let’s go Brandon” slogan, which Donald Trump fans use to replace the “f**k Joe Biden” chant, did not erupt spontaneously, but was instead guided by people on stage.

The Cornerstone Church hosted the co-ed event from November 11 to 13.