Letitia James’ bid for Governor of New York has been suspended in order for her to ‘Finish Important Investigations’ as Attorney General.

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, has put her campaign for governor on hold, citing “critical investigations” she must complete in her current post.

In a statement released on Thursday, James said, “I have come to the judgment that I must continue my duties as Attorney General.” “A number of critical investigations and cases are currently underway, and I aim to complete them.” Instead of running against current Governor Kathy Hochul, James announced that she will seek re-election in 2023. Since 2019, she has been the Attorney General of the United States.

“I’m running for re-election to finish the job that New Yorkers elected me to do,” she continued.

In 2018, James received about 62 percent of the vote in the main election for Attorney General.

She only announced her candidacy for governor six weeks ago.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.