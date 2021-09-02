Less than two weeks before the election, California’s top ten candidates face recall.

The California gubernatorial recall election has 46 candidates on the ballot, but just a few have made a dent in recent surveys evaluating voter support ahead of the September 14 recall election.

California voters are debating whether to keep sitting Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in office for the remainder of his first term. If more than half of eligible voters vote in favor of recalling him, he will be removed from office and replaced by the candidate who wins the most votes. Newsom’s tenure, which is set to conclude on January 2, 2023, would then be completed by that candidate.

Polls taken in July and early August suggested that voters were split on whether or not to recall Newsom, but three polls taken in late August by Change Research, SurveyUSA, and Trafalgar Group found the divide between supporters and objectors widening, with those opposed to Newsom’s removal taking the lead. By the end of August, more than 4 million mail-in ballots had been returned to election officials, leaving about 80% of ballots outstanding with two weeks left for voters to send theirs in.

Though polling indicates that the recall vote is too close to call, there are obvious leaders among the recall contenders vying to succeed Newsom if he is removed. Many low-polling candidates who did appear in surveys were found to be several points behind the front-runners, although most polling results do not list dozens of candidates on the ballot.

While polls question voters if they favor the recall process, no one has mentioned Newsom as a possible replacement candidate. According to the state’s recall election regulations, elected officials are prohibited from running for office in recall elections, hence Newsom is not on the recall ballot as a candidate. His name does appear on the first question on the recall ballot, which asks voters if they want him removed.

With less than two weeks until the recall election, here’s a rundown of the top ten recall candidates, as determined by polling performed over the past two months.

Cox, John

The campaign of John Cox, the 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate who Newsom defeated to become governor, drew attention. This is a condensed version of the information.