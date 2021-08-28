Less than three weeks before the recall election, a poll finds Newsom has 57 percent voter support.

More than half of prospective California voters asked for a recent voter survey said they did not expect to vote in favor of recalling Governor Gavin Newsom next month.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Change Research between August 22 and August 25, 57% of respondents said they have already voted or plan to vote to retain Newsom in office until the conclusion of his term. Undecided voters accounted for 1% of the vote, while 42% of those questioned stated they planned to vote in favor of recalling Newsom.

Change Research claimed it polled 782 likely voters for the study, which had a 3.7 percent margin of error, according to pollsters.

With less than three weeks until the election on September 14, some voters have already started submitting mail-in ballots. If more than half of voters decide to recall Newsom, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes. As prospective successors for Newsom, 46 recall candidates are on the ballot.

Despite the fact that Newsom’s Stop the Republican Recall campaign has painted the recall as a removal effort led by “national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, and anti-immigrant Trump supporters,” polls conducted this summer found voters split on whether to remove Newsom from office or allow him to coexist with Trump.

According to a YouGov poll released earlier this month, 48 percent of likely voters want Newsom recalled, while 52 percent oppose the attempt. A SurveyUSA poll conducted in early August revealed 51 percent of likely voters in favor of the recall, and an Emerson College poll conducted in late July and early August found only two points separating supporters and opponents of the recall.

Throughout the summer, Newsom and his recall adversaries have been actively campaigning to boost voter awareness and encourage voter participation in the election. According to the Change Research poll, the number of Democrats who said they will “definitely” vote in the recall election has increased by 8% since June, with 54% of Democrats saying they have already voted and 38% saying they have not. This is a condensed version of the information.