Leo Ryan’s visit would be a ‘Grave Mistake,’ according to Jim Jones.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

November 2: Ryan’s telegram omitted an important detail: he will be accompanied by a group. A three-person NBC crew, journalists from the Washington Post, National Enquirer, San Francisco Examiner, and San Francisco Chronicle, and members of the Concerned Relatives were among those there.

Jones was enraged when he realized the Congressman was bringing reporters. He’d been fending off media queries since New West magazine published an exposé on Peoples Temple in the late summer of 1977. Jones had been San Francisco’s darling before the investigation began. His multiracial congregation hosted a soup kitchen, gave free medical treatment to the poor, and supplied free daycare to single working mothers. He cultivated relationships with officials, urging his supporters to canvass communities and even cross voting lines to vote for Mayor George Moscone in 1975. As a result, Moscone appointed Jones to lead the city’s Housing Authority.

The New West investigation, however, changed everything. Jones staged spiritual healings and encouraged worshippers to hand over their jobs, bank accounts, and real estate to the church, according to former Temple members. They described “catharsis sessions,” in which members were lined up and slapped for minor transgressions like sleeping off during his speeches.

The inquiry also included the following frightening passage:The ex-members we questioned had the ability to leave the temple once they got the confidence to do so. It’s unclear whether the church will let individuals who migrate to Guyana to leave at any point.

Jones escaped to Guyana before the issue was published, where he alternated between sedating himself and cursing a blue streak over Jonestown’s ham radio. Meanwhile, in California, his aides coordinated a mass exodus, racing to board planes heading for South America before their relatives read the expose and tried to stop them.

Jones conferred with his lawyers, Charles Garry and Mark Lane, after the Congressman announced his visit. Jones should admit Ryan's entourage into Jonestown, Garry argued, because skeptics would be impressed by the big, well-organized community that people had built from the ground up.