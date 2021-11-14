‘Learn the History,’ Dan Rather says to anti-vaxxers wearing yellow stars.

Dan Rather, a veteran former nightly news presenter, has slammed those who protested COVID-19 mandates in Kansas by donning yellow Star of Davids similar to those the Nazis compelled Jewish people to wear during the Holocaust.

During a government hearing on Friday, November 12, Daran Duffy and two members of his family were strongly chastised for appearing to connect the Holocaust to vaccine mandates.

Kansas state Sen. Pat Petey accused the family of “desecrating” the memories during a hearing of the Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates.