Leaders in the Capitol are preparing for a demonstration on September 18, but the fence may not be up again.

Security is being beefed up at the US Capitol ahead of a demonstration next week in support of those detained after storming the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

“At the appropriate level, there are some briefings going on,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters on Wednesday. “We plan to keep the Capitol’s integrity intactâ€”I’m not going into any specifics on that.”

The forthcoming action, branded “Justice for J6” by organizers, is intended to raise support for the approximately 600 persons facing federal charges in connection with the attack.

Organizer Matt Braynard said in a video update on the demonstration that supporters want to “raise awareness of this egregious violation of civil rights of hundreds of Americans,” whom he refers to as “political prisoners.”

Braynard, who did not immediately respond to This website’s request for comment on this article, has advised people not to wear shirts or fly flags supporting any political candidate or movement other than the “Justice for J6” campaign, which is focused only on those detained. He advises guests to keep the event calm and follow the rules of the law.

Pelosi stated that re-erecting the huge security fence that was put in place after the Capitol was overrun by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on January 6 would “not necessarily” be part of the security measures. Pelosi and other leaders said they would likely release additional details about security preparations closer to the September 18 event, which will take place on the west side of the Capitol, facing the National Mall.

Pelosi stated, “What happened on January 6 was such an assault on this magnificent Capitol.” “When they attacked the building, that was one thing, but the fact is that they also attacked the United States Constitution, because January 6 isn’t just any old day. It is a day set aside in the United States Constitution for the Congress of the United States to accept the election results as presented by the winner of the Electoral College.”

Trump had refused to accept the results of the election. This is a condensed version of the information.