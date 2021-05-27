Lawyers have released a video of a QAnon Shaman stopping muffin theft during a Capitol riot.

In an attempt to have the so-called QAnon Shaman released from detention, his lawyers have revealed video footage showing him “thwarting a crime” by stopping someone from stealing a muffin while inside the Capitol.

The short film was released as part of a motion seeking the pretrial release of QAnon Shaman, whose real name is Jacob Chansley, who was arrested on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

The video, dubbed “Jake Stops Muffin Stealing,” shows Chansley wearing a horned cap as he walks around the Capitol halls with other storm troopers. The video then turns to a man entering a breakroom, with Chansley shouting “hey” at him repeatedly in an apparent attempt to prevent him from stealing a muffin.

“On March 19, 2021, Defendant’s attorney delivered to the Government video footage of Defendant Chansley obstructing a crime (theft) by yelling at another individual in the Capitol who was attempting to steal a ‘muffin’ from a Capitol breakroom,” according to the motion acquired by Law and Crime.

Chansley, who was one of the most visible and famous figures during the January 6 insurgency, previously utilized the muffin defense to demonstrate that he was not committing a crime inside the Capitol, telling CBS’ 60 Minutes that he was simply trying to “get God back into the Senate.”

Chansley, of Phoenix, is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted facility or grounds without lawful authorization,” “violent entry and disorderly behavior on Capitol grounds,” “civil unrest,” and “demonstrating in a Capitol building.”

Attorney Albert Watkins compared his client’s treatment to that observed in Soviet Union and Cambodian gulags in a motion begging for his release.

The motion claims that the “vulnerable” Chansley is being held in solitary confinement in jail, which is analogous to the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, the ruthless Cambodian regime led by Marxist leader Pol Pot, which killed two million people between 1975 and 1979.

“To date, the United States denies having laws restricting opinion or thought, and it also denies having re-education prison camps like Cambodia. This is a condensed version of the information.