Lawyers for Sandy Hook said Remington treated the case like a “game” by sending 33,000 “random” images.

Lawyers representing nine families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting discovered 18,000 random cartoons and 15,000 photographs of people dirt-biking and go-karting in pretrial data, sparking outrage.

Because one of Remington’s AR-15 weapons was used in the mass killing at the elementary school by 20-year-old Adam Lanza, the nine families are suing to hold the firm liable. The lawyers for the families took issue with court filings filed last week in Waterbury, Connecticut.

“Having repeatedly said to the families and this court that it was committing significant resources to producing ‘substantial’ document productions…

Instead, Remington has forced the plaintiffs to wait years for cartoon graphics, gender reveal films, and duplicate catalogs. “There is no conceivable explanation for this behavior,” they said in the documents.

“Remington will respond to this request in the coming weeks, and point out what it believes are erroneous claims, multiple half-truths, and critical omissions by families’ counsel,” James Vogts, the head attorney representing Remington in court, told the Connecticut Post.

The attorneys for the families also issued a statement:

“Remington’s…effort to suffocate its document output with cartoons and duplicate catalogues sends a strong message about the true motivation at hand. Remington is determined to avoid a thorough examination of its internal and external communications, which detail its deceptive marketing tactics.”

Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, but the judge overseeing the case allowed the nine Sandy Hook families to present their case in court and hear both sides of the story.

“The Sandy Hook families suspect…that Remington’s financial position has been improving, and that a desire to avoid the ongoing costs of litigating the Sandy Hook wrongful death action, as well as the potentially significant liability associated therewith, were major factors motivating the commencement of these cases,” an attorney for the Sandy Hook families stated in an Alabama newspaper. “Discovery will allow the Sandy Hook family to put these flimsy claims of financial need to the test and provide the court with a complete financial picture of Remington.”

The AR-15 rifle was legally sold to Nancy Lanza, Adam Lanza’s mother, who put it in an ammo box, according to Remington. This is a condensed version of the information.