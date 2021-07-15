Lawyers for Fotis Dulos have been ordered to return $137,500 to the Dulos family and not discuss the case for the next 40 years.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, the lawyers who defended Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man suspected of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos after she vanished, were ordered to return $137,000 to both his estate and the wife’s family and not discuss the matter for 40 years.

According to the Associated Press, the money come from a $250,000 retainer Dulos paid his defense lawyers Norman Pattis and Kevin Smith before he died in January 2020 after attempting suicide after being charged with murder. The Fotis Dulos estate and Jennifer Dulos’ family filed cases against Pattis and Smith, and Probate Judge Evelyn Daly approved a settlement.

According to Hearst Connecticut, the lawyer for Fotis Dulos’ estate, Christopher Hug, said, “I think it’s a fair and equitable resolution for the estate.”

Jennifer Dulos vanished in May 2019 after dropping off her and her five children at school, despite her husband’s protracted divorce.

On Tuesday, Daly in Farmington, where Dulos lived, accepted the settlements.

Jennifer Dulos was a New Canaan resident. Her death received international attention and spawned TV documentaries and a film. Her body has yet to be discovered. Her disappearance occurred in the midst of a tumultuous divorce and child custody battle.

Fotis Dulos is accused of assaulting her in her garage after she arrived home from school and then driving away with her corpse, according to state police. He was charged with murder and died a few weeks later after attempting suicide, according to authorities. He denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos’ family hopes to avoid more attention, according to Hug, who mediated the probate court settlement. Jennifer Dulos may have fabricated her disappearance to blame Fotis Dulos, according to Pattis, which is similar to the plot of the novel “Gone Girl,” which was adapted into a film.

Hug told Daly on Tuesday that the estate’s heirs were concerned about secrecy.

Pattis remained tight-lipped about the deal on Wednesday.

According to former state Probate Judge J. David Morrissey, the 40-year gag order is unusual in probate matters.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, and attorney Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, are still facing murder conspiracy accusations. They are accused by police of assisting in the cover-up of the murder. Both have entered not guilty pleas.