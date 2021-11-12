Lawyer: ‘Depraved Menaces’: KKK-Dressed Texas Teens Tasered Black Teen on Halloween.

According to the teen’s attorney, a Black adolescent in Woodsboro, Texas, was shot with a stun gun by his high school peers dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes on Halloween.

Because his client and the accused perpetrators are all teenagers, the attorney, Matt Manning, has not identified them. His youngest client claims he was shocked with a Taser or Taser-like device.

Manning told The Washington Newsday that his client is in good condition and has been “much more gracious than I ever would have been at their age.”

“We’re not talking about high school shenanigans—we’re talking about a very calculated and deliberate decision to do something you know will terrorize,” Manning explained. “That has enraged me since the first time I heard about this case.” “I believe it’s incredibly important to talk about the historical background,” he added, “because the Klan is a particularly evocative terror group for Black Americans.” Manning stated that the three suspected attackers and their victim are both enrolled in and attending the same school.

Manning stated on Facebook that the three are members of the Woodsboro High School football team and were permitted to play on Friday night.

“We are seeking an explanation from the Woodsboro HS administration and athletic department for how three players could perpetrate an act of terror, hate, and injury—surely understood to have occurred by coaches and administration—and yet be granted the PRIVILEGE to play football,” Manning wrote. The three teenagers were described as “depraved menaces” by him. The Woodsboro High School did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday.

The Woodsboro Independent School District acknowledged that it “is aware of an event that occurred on Halloween night and involving Woodsboro High School students allegedly dressed in garb associated with a widely-known racial hate group and antagonizing a classmate” in a statement posted to Facebook this week and signed by Superintendent Ronald Segers Jr.

The statement continued, “This occurrence did not occur at school or at any school-sponsored or school-related activity.” The district “cannot sanction kids for this type of activity when it occurs off-campus,” according to the statement. According to the district’s statement, counselors have been made available to affected pupils.

Manning told The Washington Newsday that the district’s case isn’t convincing to him. He made the observation that This is a condensed version of the information.