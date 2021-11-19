Lawsuits against AstroWorld could result in settlements of billions of dollars.

As expensive lawsuits build up, Travis Scott and the other parties involved may end up settling for billions of dollars over the fatalities and injuries at AstroWorld.

Ten people have died as a result of the catastrophic stampede that occurred earlier this month at the Houston festival, with hundreds of individuals suing after being caught up in the “hellish” stampede.

On behalf of 282 victims who were present at the event, a Texas attorney filed a $2 billion lawsuit on Thursday.

In a statement to the New York Post, San Antonio-based attorney Thomas Henry said, “The defendants stood to make an enormous amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut shortcuts, cut costs, and put spectators in danger.”

“My clients want the defendants to be held accountable for their acts, and they want to send a message to other musicians, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld will not happen again,” he continued.

Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music, and the NRG Stadium are among the defendants cited in the lawsuit.

Henry told Hollywood Life that his clients’ injuries range from “heart attacks, heart issues, brain injuries, spinal injuries, broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding” to “heart attacks, heart issues, brain injuries, spinal injuries, broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding.”

Meanwhile, Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of over 125 clients, including Axel Acosta Avila, who died during the event.

“Money will never be able to make these Plaintiffs whole; money will never be able to restore human life. However, the damages claimed in this case attempt to repair, assist, or compensate these Plaintiffs for the hurts and losses they have suffered—nothing more and nothing less “According to the lawsuit,

“The amount sought includes enough punitive damages to punish and make an example of everyone involved in the concert’s streaming, promotion, organization, and failed execution, as well as to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought.”

So date, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the organizers, with settlement agreements potentially costing the defendants billions of dollars.

