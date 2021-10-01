Lawsuit Losses as Infowars Host Liable for All Damages stuns Alex Jones.

Alex Jones, the host of Infowars, has slammed a judge’s “shocking” decision to hold him legally accountable in two cases for damages stemming from false assertions he made about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted a rare default judgment against Jones and his InfoWars website for consistently refusing to deliver evidence connected to the false theories he concocted about the tragedy, which killed 26 children.

Jones claimed repeatedly in the aftermath of the shooting that the Sandy Hook massacre was a fake and that the families of the dead children were “crisis actors.”

Jones has now effectively lost the case by default, and will have to pay financial compensation to the plaintiffs Leonard Pozner and Scarlett Lewis, both of whom had children killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, school tragedy.

Jones will face a jury to determine how much money he owes the plaintiffs.

Jones and his attorney, Norm Pattis, issued a joint statement in which they claimed that the decision to impose a default judgment had “crucified the first amendment” and that the lawsuits against him are about “nothing less than the fundamental freedom to speak freely.”

“The trial court’s entry of a default in these matters is stunning,” the statement continued. It ignores the defendants’ production of tens of thousands of documents, the hours spent sitting for depositions, and the multiple sworn statements filed in these instances.

“Moreover, we have petitioned the United States Supreme Court for review of the Texas Supreme Court’s denial of applications to dismiss.

“We are disturbed by what we see as the trial court’s apparent misuse of discretion. We are adamant about getting these matters reviewed on the merits.”

Jones is being sued for spreading false information in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, whose six-year-old son Noah was murdered in the shooting, were the first to sue Jones, claiming that the incident was a “false flag” and that no children were killed.

Jones also claimed De La Rosa's interview with during one of his InfoWars shows.