Lauren Boebert’s video of her leading the crowd in the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant has gone viral.

Colorado congressman Lauren Boebert was captured on video wearing her “Let’s Go Brandon” attire and encouraging a crowd to join in with the iconic right-wing slogan.

The footage, which is thought to have been shot in early November, shows the Republican congresswoman on stage in the red gown she originally revealed on Thanksgiving while visiting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“It is more than a phrase, that is absolutely a movement, and we are bringing our country back,” Boebert says after the audience sings “Let’s Go Brandon,” a Republican catchphrase and a direct replacement for the “f**k Joe Biden” chant that was heard at big public events for several weeks.

The Patriot Takes Twitter account tweeted the video on Sunday, and it has now been seen over 107,000 times.

The outfit, which reads “Let’s Go Brandon,” is a parody of New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasia Cortez’s white “Tax the Rich” gown, which she wore to the Met Gala in September.

On November 5, while standing with Trump, Boebert tweeted her “Let’s Go Brandon” attire with the caption: “It’s not a word, it’s a movement!”

“People are sick and tired of this government and all the horrible things they’ve done, especially to our economy, and the way that they express that right now is with ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,'” Boebert’s communication director Ben Stout said at the time in a statement to The Hill.

Boebert also mentions Trump referencing the "Let's Go Brandon" chant during an America First Policy Institute session at Mar-a-Lago on November 5 during the event.

According to reports, as the chant began, Trump said, “I still like the first phrase better somehow,” referring to the Biden chant. “It’s more precise.” Conservatives are using the term “Let’s Go Brandon” instead of the “f**k Joe Biden” chants as a thinly veiled attack on the president.

The slogan was inspired by an incident in which NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said that the NASCAR crowd was yelling "Let's Go Brandon" in reaction to.